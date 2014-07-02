Mindcube by Mordi Levi

Howard - Low-Poly Illustration

Howard - Low-Poly Illustration illustration low-poly vector portrait the big bang theory art 3d character clean color design minimal
You can view the full project on my Behance:
http://bit.ly/1pI9uyt

and work process on my Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/MordiLevi.gd

