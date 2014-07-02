Ruben Lara

Skullcandy

Ruben Lara
Ruben Lara
  • Save
Skullcandy skull skeleton music headphones dance rock notes rhythm skullcandy
Download color palette

This was for a small facebook competition to win some headphones. It was meant to be drawn on paper and i found out about it a couple minutes before the deadline, this is obviously digital. Anyway i loved the result and in the end i had lots of fun!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Ruben Lara
Ruben Lara

More by Ruben Lara

View profile
    • Like