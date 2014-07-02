Chus

Landing Page

Chus
Chus
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page portfolio web ux illustration flat responsive landing
Download color palette

The launch of my new site is taking longer than I expected so I've decided to release this landing page before.
I'll be happy to have some feed back http://chusmargallo.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Chus
Chus
what the hell goes here 🤔
Hire Me

More by Chus

View profile
    • Like