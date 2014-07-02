Cheryl Savala

U is For Unapologetic

U is For Unapologetic
in utter defiance to his alphabet cousin T-imid, U scraped the ruling pen across the page with unapologetic, unyielding and unwavering confidence.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
