Download iPhone Grid Template

iphone app ipad ios download freebie
A little bonus for being on Dribbble today: I am releasing the grid that I use on iPhone app projects. The math is based off the same relationships as 960.gs and it works on both retina display and original iPhone.

Thanks for looking and let me know about any projects that you end up using it on.

Link To Download

Posted on May 4, 2011
