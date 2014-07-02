Plant With Purpose 30th Anniversary Web

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Landing page for the Plant With Purpose 30th Anniversary. Super blessed to work with the team at Fifty and Fifty here in San Diego. They do amazing work and have dedicated their lives to telling the stories of incredible nonprofits throughout the world.
See it live here and maybe even consider helping them raise $30k to help grow 30 farms.