Josh Maynard

Plant With Purpose 30th Anniversary Web

Josh Maynard
Josh Maynard
  • Save
Plant With Purpose 30th Anniversary Web nonprofit web anniversary landing
Download color palette

Landing page for the Plant With Purpose 30th Anniversary. Super blessed to work with the team at Fifty and Fifty here in San Diego. They do amazing work and have dedicated their lives to telling the stories of incredible nonprofits throughout the world.

See it live here and maybe even consider helping them raise $30k to help grow 30 farms.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Josh Maynard
Josh Maynard
Visual designer in Denver, Colorado.

More by Josh Maynard

View profile
    • Like