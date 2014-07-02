Neighborhood Connecting Android App UX and UI Design

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
People need to know more of their neighbors and socially interacting with them in various commonly enjoyed activities is a great way to meet new friends who live around you. I designed an app that allows neighbors, in their immediate local area, to interact with each other in activities they commonly like, such as riding a bike, going to a baseball game, going on a hike, going to church, or doing limitless other types of things. The app is broken into three main sections: calendar, bulletin board, and a map that shows what is happening around your immediate area.