Neighborhood Connecting Android App UX and UI Design

People need to know more of their neighbors and socially interacting with them in various commonly enjoyed activities is a great way to meet new friends who live around you. I designed an app that allows neighbors, in their immediate local area, to interact with each other in activities they commonly like, such as riding a bike, going to a baseball game, going on a hike, going to church, or doing limitless other types of things. The app is broken into three main sections: calendar, bulletin board, and a map that shows what is happening around your immediate area.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
