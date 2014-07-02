Fancy Design

Logo Sac Tim

Fancy Design
Fancy Design
  • Save
Logo Sac Tim identity branding design creative symbol mark logotype logo flower shop round yellow
Download color palette

Sac Tim is florist store in HCM city, Vietnam. Provide fresh-cut flower service to customer in HCM. Logo was designed to ensure the quatity of Feng Shui of Asia

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Fancy Design
Fancy Design

More by Fancy Design

View profile
    • Like