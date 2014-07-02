Jillian Tholen

eternal value

Jillian Tholen
Jillian Tholen
  • Save
eternal value lettering hand lettering script calligraphy color arrows
Download color palette

A commissioned print designed to be a daily reminder of the little things.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Jillian Tholen
Jillian Tholen

More by Jillian Tholen

View profile
    • Like