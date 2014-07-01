🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I found this quote by John F. Kennedy and wanted to see what I would translate it to on paper. The quote is, "Things do not happen. Things are made to happen."
This was a really significant quote for me since it is a time of really working on my craft and trying to get myself in a position to take design on more seriously.
Add in some Sean Wes Podcasts and you have a recipe for inspiration ;)