Wafer Font - Free 3D Font

Thanks for the invite dribbble!
My most recent font. Started as just some custom letters for a job at work and decided to keep going with it. I liked the fact that you could take a letter and stack it as many times as desired to create a unique type treatment. I recently released the .ttf over on my behance page: https://www.behance.net/paulreis if interested. It's free as are all my fonts.
Thanks and I hope to post a shot of my next font-in-the-works here shortly!