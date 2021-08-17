Health care dashboard UI/UX Design

Hello, design-world!

Here's the dashboard we designed for Umedoc. Umedoc is a medical services platform that pairs medical providers along with people needing urgent and primary medical care all in one spot through their easy to use, secure tele-health platform.

💜 Press "L" if you like it.

✍🏻 Also feel free to give some feedback.

✉️ Have a project? Don't hesitate to Contact Us

Visit our Website & follow us on Instagram