Pennsylvania Postage Stamp

Pennsylvania Postage Stamp stamp postage stamp postage symbol nature icon logo feathers ruffed grouse grouse bird penn new england pennsylvania
02/50 in the 2021 series! I loved experimenting with a Ruffed Grouse as the animal. I have yet to make one until now.

