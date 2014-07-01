Missy Reinikainen

Korsa

Missy Reinikainen
Missy Reinikainen
  • Save
Korsa compass coffee traverse logo
Download color palette

In-progress logo for a new coffee concept. Korsa = "traverse" in Swedish.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2014
Missy Reinikainen
Missy Reinikainen

More by Missy Reinikainen

View profile
    • Like