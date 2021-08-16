Hā O Ke Kai Collection Badge - 286/365

I haven't been posting much client work since starting this 365, which is a shame because we're doing some cool stuff, so I'm going to start including it.

The Hā O Ke Kai (Breath of the Sea) Collection is a series of events being held as a partnership between the Better Tomorrow Speaker Series and the Hawaii Climate Commission, both of which I've had the pleasure to work with separately and now together.

This is a cool badge I created to put on the event posters/promotional materials.