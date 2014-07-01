Joseph Marsh

Matterhorn Bobsleds Dribble

Matterhorn Bobsleds Dribble icons disneyland matterhorn bobsleds badge
Here's the second in a series of badges I'm creating for a personal project, this time featuring the Matterhorn Bobsleds opened in 1959.

Posted on Jul 1, 2014
