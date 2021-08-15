Childhood education Landingpage

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello Guys,
This time I explore landing pages for Childhood education.
This landing page is suitable for those of you who sell children's lesson courses or children's educational materials.
What do you think?
Download Source File Uplabs
Feel free to leave your feedback. :)
Do you have a project you'd like to collaborate on? Email: saepulnahwan23@gmail.com Checkout My Design Portfolio on Dribbble | Behance | Instagram