Mario Jacome

Fully Hold Me

Mario Jacome
Mario Jacome
Hire Me
  • Save
Fully Hold Me illustration graphic design heart smile typography balloon
Download color palette

This is the final version of this project I've been working for a while. More details about where/if this one will be use soon!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2014
Mario Jacome
Mario Jacome
I draw things 🖌, animate things 🎥, and design things 🖥.
Hire Me

More by Mario Jacome

View profile
    • Like