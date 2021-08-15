Zach Oldham

Cotton Bowl Speedway Logo (Concept)

Combining my two passions of design and motorsports has resulted in some great therapy for me, so I’m taking these "design exercises" even further with a new logo concept for the great Cotton Bowl Speedway. I personally haven’t yet had the opportunity to see a race there, but I assure you, it’s on my bucket list to be done very soon.

