Cotton Bowl Speedway Logo (Concept)

Combining my two passions of design and motorsports has resulted in some great therapy for me, so I’m taking these "design exercises" even further with a new logo concept for the great Cotton Bowl Speedway. I personally haven’t yet had the opportunity to see a race there, but I assure you, it’s on my bucket list to be done very soon.