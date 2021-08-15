Alisa Vu

Money and investment

Alisa Vu
Alisa Vu
  • Save
Money and investment book cover invest money financial finance alisa vu design contrast illustrator art artwork illustration
Download color palette

My illustration for a book cover, using 2 contrast colors and green color for finance

Alisa Vu
Alisa Vu

More by Alisa Vu

View profile
    • Like