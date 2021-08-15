Procraft Agency

Space Boarding Pass

Procraft Agency
Procraft Agency
  • Save
Space Boarding Pass ui travel ticket space design challenge app
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 👋
We are Procraft Agency based in UB. We are kicking off our brand new Dribbble account with weekly challenges within our team of creatives. This week's challenge is " Space Boarding Pass"

Hope you like them 😍

Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press 💖. Thank you 🙌

We are available for new projects
💌 Email: hello@procraft.agency

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Procraft Agency
Procraft Agency
Human Centered Design Agency.

More by Procraft Agency

View profile
    • Like