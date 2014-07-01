AIGA Charlotte 21

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Section view of some background patterns from a video I created recently for AIGA Charlotte. These were created as vectored art in AI and then dumped into AE for generating the motion graphics for the final video.