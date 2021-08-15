Ricky Septian

Medical App

Ricky Septian
Ricky Septian
  • Save
Medical App mobileapp app uidesign figma uiuxdesign design ui uiux ux
Download color palette

Hello again,
Cageureuy is a medical application project which has a function to monitorize client, contributing medicine and client health consultation.
Press "L" if you like, share and save my design as your reference

If you have something i can help, kindly contact me through :
Email : ricksep28@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/rickseep/
Thanks, for your support!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Ricky Septian
Ricky Septian

More by Ricky Septian

View profile
    • Like