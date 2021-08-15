Medical App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Cageureuy is a medical application project which has a function to monitorize client, contributing medicine and client health consultation.
Email : ricksep28@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/rickseep/
