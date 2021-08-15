Good for Sale
Vintage Bridge - Monoline script font

Vintage Bridge - Monoline script font monoline font modern font srcipt font new font free font logo illustration design handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
Vintage Bridge – A Script Font
Vintage Bridge is a gorgeous script font that will whisk you away to a place of style! We are hoping that through this elegance and passion edged font, you can maximize your designs, reign in sales or make lasting impressions. The ideal font for social media banners; posts, and ads, printed quotes, t-shirt designs, packaging, or even as a modern text overlay to any background image.

Features:
- Ligatures
- Alternates
- Stylistic Set
- PUA Encoded
- Numerals and Punctuation

This Font Support Language :
Afrikaans, Albanian, Asu, Basque, Bemba, Bena, Breton, Catalan, Chiga, Colognian, Cornish, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, French, Friulian, Galician, Ganda, German, Gusii, Hungarian, Inari Sami, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Jola-Fonyi, Kabuverdianu, Kalenjin, Kinyarwanda, Latvian, Lithuanian, Lower Sorbian, Luo, Luxembourgish, Luyia, Machame, Makhuwa-Meetto, Makonde, Malagasy, Maltese, Manx, Morisyen, Northern Sami, North Ndebele, Norwegian Bokmål, Norwegian Nynorsk, Nyankole, Oromo, Polish, Portuguese, Quechua, Romansh, Rombo, Rundi, Rwa, Samburu, Sango, Sangu, Scottish Gaelic, Sena, Serbian, Shambala, Shona, Slovak, Soga, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Swiss German, Taita, Teso, Turkish, Upper Sorbian, Uzbek (Latin), Volapük, Vunjo, Zulu

Free download font here --> https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13392/vintage_bridge.html

For commercial use font please visit --> https://din-studio.com/product/vintage-bridge-script-font/

