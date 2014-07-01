Kevin Brindley

AIGA Charlotte 19
Section view of some background patterns from a video I created recently for AIGA Charlotte. These were created as vectored art in AI and then dumped into AE for generating the motion graphics for the final video.

Posted on Jul 1, 2014
