Dead Bear is a cool and creepy display font. It is imposing and features uniquely shaped letters, and as a result, it will easily match a wide range of creations that require a distinct touch.

Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):

https://www.1001fonts.com/dead-bear-personal-use-font.html

DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION

https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1510574-dead-bear?ref=kc2gTU

Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!

alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com