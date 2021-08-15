Vastine – A Sans Serif Font Family

If we can give you many options, then, why not? Vastine is a package that will surprise you. You will get many options to maximize your designs with this stylish fonts. It is made in uppercase and lowercase that easy on the eyes and nice to look while it’s also easy to read. This font designed to bring your branding to life and add a touch of modernity, fun and style. Perfect to create amazing headings, logos, menus, social media graphics, and many more.

Include 8 different weight fonts (otf/ttf/woff):

- Vastine Hairline

- Vastine Thin

- Vastine Light

- Vastine Regular

- Vastine Medium

- Vastine Semi Bold

- Vastine Bold

Features:

- Multilingual Support

- PUA Encoded

- Numerals and Punctuation

Free download font here --> https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13393/vastine.html

For commercial use font please visit --> https://din-studio.com/product/vastine-sans-serif-font-family/