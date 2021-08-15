Ning xiao dong
3D icon-Music

3D icon-Music logo icon 3d ar vr animation design simple
  1. 音乐.mp4
  2. 音乐.png

This is the music icon I designed for the AR launcher interface
This series of works will be updated one after another.
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
