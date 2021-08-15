Arla Sifhana Putri 🐼
Vektora

Arint - Artificial Intelligence Landing Page

Arla Sifhana Putri 🐼
Vektora
Arla Sifhana Putri 🐼 for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
Arint - Artificial Intelligence Landing Page web ai artificial intelligence web design website landing page design clean uiux uidesign ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Friends!
This is my exploration of Landing Page for Artificial Intelligence Landing Page.
Hope you like it 😍
Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press "L" 💗
Thank you!✨

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like