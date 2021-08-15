Mahmoud Ashraf

Simple reservation page

Mahmoud Ashraf
Mahmoud Ashraf
  • Save
Simple reservation page ui
Download color palette

this is a simple reservation form for a restaurant website
I just used HTML and CSS.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Mahmoud Ashraf
Mahmoud Ashraf

More by Mahmoud Ashraf

View profile
    • Like