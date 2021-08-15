Ryan Tovey

Daily UI 005 - App Icon

Hello Dribbble family 👋
Today's challenge is to create an App Icon for Zomo, a keycap company. Zomo app is created to allows mechanical keyboard enthusiasts to browse and choose from a wide range of adorable designs. The icon is inspired by their signature and most successful product, the cat paw keycap 🐾 Hope you guys like it 🎉
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
