My Travel App app design figma ux design ui design ui
Hi dribbblers!

This a small design for a imaginary product called My Travel.
Please, feel free to share your feedback, I'll appreciate that. Please, check the links for the live prototype.

Link to the mobile prototype:
https://www.figma.com/proto/JOVKXbzWW0o0I5YWPgaPW0/My-Travel?node-id=52%3A595&scaling=scale-down&page-id=0%3A1&starting-point-node-id=1%3A2&show-proto-sidebar=1

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
