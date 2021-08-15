ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

Design a website for an education company that serves millions o

ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
  • Save
Design a website for an education company that serves millions o web page simple minimalist clean digitaleducation education
Download color palette

Design a website for an education company that serves millions of kids around the globe

Hi there bro, this is the latest project.Hope you gengs give me more feedback & always support me, don't forget to follow/comment/like & share.Join me on my movement, thanks geng & GBU All
#education #éducation #educationdigital #clean #minimalist #professional #simple #instagram #design #website #webpage #webpagedesign #99designs #dribbble #behance #freelancer #graphicdesign #freelancercom #client @robert_kwe
https://www.instagram.com/light348/
https://dribbble.com/BRIGHT_LIGHT

Please need more feedback for better design, thank you

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

More by ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

View profile
    • Like