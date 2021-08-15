Tanya Borodina

Reset Password

Tanya Borodina
Tanya Borodina
  • Save
Reset Password flat lock web ui password cryptocurrency design illustration
Download color palette

Hi, Dribbble!
I have been going to do this for a long time and now I finally share the first shot🥳 This is an illustration from a series for the Tokenbox, old work. Old, but I like it - that’s my first isometric art.

Full project on Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/108769051/Tokenbox

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Tanya Borodina
Tanya Borodina
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Tanya Borodina

View profile
    • Like