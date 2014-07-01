Brian Recktenwald

Happy 4th (Lady Liberty Animated)

Brian Recktenwald
Brian Recktenwald
  • Save
Happy 4th (Lady Liberty Animated) 4th of july independence day statue of liberty freedom animation after effects illustrator fireworks liberty
Download color palette

One of the final scenes of an animated piece @Al Kurr and I are putting together for the 4th of July!

162c5d73aa4fe45f8fb3a74a8c42138e
Rebound of
Happy 4th (Lady Liberty)
By Alex Kurr
Brian Recktenwald
Brian Recktenwald
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brian Recktenwald

View profile
    • Like