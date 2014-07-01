Richy Parkin

52 Weeks of Design - Week 1: Ticket [Economy & Business Class]

And finally, the Economy Class and Business Class versions of the boarding passes. As I mentioned previously I liked the idea of colour coding these to give the set as a whole a solid structure.

