Own Website re-Design (several fullscreen shots)

EDIT: I deleted all of the attachments because there's a rebound of this shot with a newer version.

---------------------------------------------------------

Hello fellow pen-tablet warriors and pixel wranglers!

I am new here, and this is my debut.

First I want to thank Denise Chandler ( http://dribbble.com/denisechandler ) for inviting me to Dribbble.

Denise, you're my friend number one now! Thank you!

Now. The project on my shot is my first priority now, that's why I've chosen it to be my first one. Besides, because it is about me, it can serve an introduction.

To make this happen, I used one of the best artists here in Dribbble for inspiration, and I bet some of you guys might find some common stuff. Well I can't lie to you, I just couldn't find a better way.

Never the less, here it is, I hope you guys like it.