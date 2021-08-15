Good Fido - Video Call Dog Training Anytime, Anywhere

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How can we make professional dog training more accessible and convenient for dog owners? This concept enables users to book a dog trainer for video call dog training from the comforts of their own home. Users can book a free consultation with the trainer to get to know their methodologies and training regimen prior to proceeding with their services and all sessions are a flat rate of $60/hr, making private, one-on-one training more affordable and attainable.