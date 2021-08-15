Sarah Lai

Good Fido - Video Call Dog Training Anytime, Anywhere

Good Fido - Video Call Dog Training Anytime, Anywhere app dogs design ui ux
How can we make professional dog training more accessible and convenient for dog owners? This concept enables users to book a dog trainer for video call dog training from the comforts of their own home. Users can book a free consultation with the trainer to get to know their methodologies and training regimen prior to proceeding with their services and all sessions are a flat rate of $60/hr, making private, one-on-one training more affordable and attainable.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
