Dave Wells

Bust Rotation

Dave Wells
Dave Wells
  • Save
Bust Rotation turntable rotation character design cartoon illustration character zbrush
Download color palette

Finally biting the bullet and trying to learn Zbrush. The hardest thing is definitely navigating the interface at first, but I was able to make this guy after only about 3 hours of messing around. It's actually super intuitive once you get on a roll!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Dave Wells
Dave Wells

More by Dave Wells

View profile
    • Like