Bees and Clouds 🐝

It has been a long time since I had seen an ad or heard someone talk about protecting bees.
We and nearly all living things on our planet depend on them to survive.
That is why I made this illustration. I have found inspiring to represent what I can not express through words by using illustration to share this message one more time.
Please, the next time you see a bee, do not kill it. Just, let it fly away 🐝