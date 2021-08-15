Joel Torres

Bees and Clouds 🐝

Bees and Clouds 🐝 bee art illustration
It has been a long time since I had seen an ad or heard someone talk about protecting bees.

We and nearly all living things on our planet depend on them to survive.

That is why I made this illustration. I have found inspiring to represent what I can not express through words by using illustration to share this message one more time.

Please, the next time you see a bee, do not kill it. Just, let it fly away 🐝

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
