ZAN

Business Intelligence x FUI

ZAN
ZAN
  • Save
Business Intelligence x FUI interface data visualization 3d c4d map hud fui design fui uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hi guys !!

Recent projects on business intelligence visualization and big screen analysis system. Hope you guys like it !! 🔥

Follow me👋🏻
https://www.behance.net/449564152898e

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
ZAN
ZAN

More by ZAN

View profile
    • Like