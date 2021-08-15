Kepo Design

Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Kepo Design
Kepo Design
  • Save
Hakan Çalhanoğlu inter football player minimalist alegria style alegria art alegria 2d animation animation cartoon soccer cartoon football cartoon illustration design football art football flat illustration flat icon flat design adobe illustrator 2d illustration
Download color palette

Aloha Guys 👋

Welcome to Internazionale Hakan Çalhanoğlu !
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.

Press "L" to show some love!

If you need illustrations for your video or business
Shoot me an email at
hello.kepodesign@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram:
kepo design

Thank You!

Kepo Design
Kepo Design

More by Kepo Design

View profile
    • Like