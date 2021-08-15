Ohnorr

#DailyUI 016 Pop-Up / Overlay

Ohnorr
Ohnorr
  • Save
#DailyUI 016 Pop-Up / Overlay gym ios pink spa overlay pop up illustration app dailyui ui design branding
Download color palette

" Design a Pop-Up/Overlay. Is it a web sign-up form that pops up? Is it an ad overlay?" p.s: Pretty in pink, but she badder in blue
If you were me, you'd be arrogant too :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Ohnorr
Ohnorr

More by Ohnorr

View profile
    • Like