Richy Parkin

52 Weeks of Design - Week 1: Ticket [First Class] [Front]

Richy Parkin
Richy Parkin
  • Save
52 Weeks of Design - Week 1: Ticket [First Class] [Front] ticket boarding pass redesign delta blue flat airline flight simple illustrator brand
Download color palette

I'm taking part in the 52 Weeks of Design challenge, in which designers are challenged to tackle a new brief each week for a full year.

Week 1's challenge was to redesign a ticket of your choosing. Being a seasoned Delta traveller, I have always dreamed their boarding passes being a little more aesthetically pleasing than their standard black-and-white printout. This is my take on it. I was intrigued by the idea of each seating class being colour-coded, and at the same time giving it a very clear, concise structure.

The 52 Weeks of Design challenge can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/52weeksofdesign

Richy Parkin
Richy Parkin

More by Richy Parkin

View profile
    • Like