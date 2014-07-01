52 Weeks of Design - Week 1: Ticket [First Class] [Front]

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I'm taking part in the 52 Weeks of Design challenge, in which designers are challenged to tackle a new brief each week for a full year.
Week 1's challenge was to redesign a ticket of your choosing. Being a seasoned Delta traveller, I have always dreamed their boarding passes being a little more aesthetically pleasing than their standard black-and-white printout. This is my take on it. I was intrigued by the idea of each seating class being colour-coded, and at the same time giving it a very clear, concise structure.
The 52 Weeks of Design challenge can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/52weeksofdesign