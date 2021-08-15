Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Get Down in Naptown | Indianapolis, Ind Sticker Design

Some people think Indianapolis is nicknamed 'Naptown' because it's a sleepy city. I choose to believe the meaning is just a fun way of shortening the long name! But I have to admit the sleepy inspiration made this project a bit more fun.

Rebound of
Design a sticker set inspired by a city you love.
By Dribbble
