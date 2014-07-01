Adam Claeys

Cole St. Logo

Cole St. Logo icon branding cole street c rolling pin sweets dessert identity monotone bakery inline
Part of an identity concept for Cole St. Bakery

Hi. I'm a multidisciplinary designer from Michigan.

