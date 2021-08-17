Nicolas Solerieu

Broadcast visual identity

Nicolas Solerieu
Nicolas Solerieu
  • Save
Broadcast visual identity kit productivity web app product identity guidelines brand
Download color palette

I did my usual basic/functional brand identity kit and flexed it over the weeks. Here is a little glimpse of the figma styleguide tab. It is holding together and ready for a second round as the product vision shapes up.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Nicolas Solerieu
Nicolas Solerieu
Lots of things, perhaps too much

More by Nicolas Solerieu

View profile
    • Like