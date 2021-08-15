BLITZ - Luxurious Mansion Booking Website (Responsive UI)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
BLITZ is a company that offers a lot of luxurious mansions with amazing locations. their target audience is people with upper-class income. BLITZ want to convey a sense of eagerness, while at the same time being gentle.
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
Work With Me
Connect with me davidnurak@gmail.com
Follow My Social Media
@davidmlnv & @kudamil.ux (Instagram)