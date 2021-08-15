Daily UI #003 Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, everybody!
Another day, another #DailyUI
This is my 3rd day of the Daily UI Challenge and today it's landing page day.
Hope you like it!
Have a great sunday and begin of the week ;)