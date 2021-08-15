Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olivia Boutch

Daily UI Challenge - 017

Olivia Boutch
Olivia Boutch
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge - 017 australia receipt emailreceipt email flight airplane ui illustration freelance figma design dailyui daily challenge
Download color palette

Day 17 Challenge was to create an Email Receipt. Thought adding a luggage tag design that you could print off with your receipt would be a cute addition to travel reciepts.

Feedback is always welcome!

Olivia Boutch
Olivia Boutch

More by Olivia Boutch

View profile
    • Like